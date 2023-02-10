Law enforcement officers searched businessman Pavlo Fuks and ex-National Deputy Igor Kotvitskyi

The Security Service of Ukraine and the State Bureau of Investigation conducted searches of businessman Pavlo Fuchs and former deputy of the Peopleʼs Republic of Ukraine Ihor Kotvitskyi. The searches took place in the case of embezzlement of money during the development of state subsoil.

The press services of the Security Service of Ukraine and the Security Service of Ukraine write about this.

It does not name the persons involved in the cases, but "Babel" sources in the law enforcement agencies confirmed that it is about Fuchs and Kotvitskyi.

According to the investigation, under the "patronage" of Kotvitsky, state structures issued special permits for gas extraction in violation of the procedure. Gas prices were significantly understated, as were the volumes of gas production at the state field. The organizers of the scheme took the difference in price for themselves.

Also, due to the illegal activities of officials of Nadra Ukraine and a number of commercial structures, Ukraine lost the right to the Sakhalin oil and gas field in the Kharkiv region. The state spent more than a billion hryvnias on its development.

During the searches, law enforcement officers seized draft records and documentation, computer equipment, approximately $300,000, €250,000 and 1.5 million hryvnias in cash.