A Crimean Tatar convicted in the Hizb ut-Tahrir case died in a Russian pre-trial detention center

Crimean Tatar activist Dzhemil Gafarov, previously convicted by a Russian court on charges of involvement in the activities of the Hizb ut-Tahrir organization, died in the detention center of Novocherkassk, Russia (Rostov region).

This is stated in the statement of the chairman of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people Refat Chubarov.

"Sad news has just arrived — a 60-year-old political prisoner, prisoner of the Kremlin Dzhemil Gafarov, who was previously sentenced by Russian courts to 13 years of imprisonment, died in the SIZO of Novocherkassk (Russia)," Chubarov noted.

The Southern District Military Court in Rostov-on-Don sentenced five Crimean Tatars accused of involvement in the Hizb ut-Tahrir organization banned in Russia. They were given 13 years in prison each. Gafarov was among them.

"Crimean Solidarity" reported that Gafarov suffers from many diseases and has a disability of the II group.