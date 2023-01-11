Five Crimean Tatars were given 13 years in prison each in the Hizb ut-Tahrir case

The Southern District Military Court in Rostov-on-Don sentenced five Crimean Tatars accused of involvement in the Hizb ut-Tahrir organization banned in Russia. They were given 13 years in prison each.

This was reported by the human rights organization Crimean Solidarity.

Alim Karimov, Seyran Murtaza, Erfan Osmanov, Dzhemil Gafarov, and Servet Gaziyev were put on trial for the article on the activities of a terrorist organization and preparation for a violent seizure of power.

Crimean Solidarity notes that neither weapons nor explosives were found with people, and the case was based on the testimony of a “secret witness.”

Gaziev and Gafarov are elderly people suffering from many diseases. 60-year-old Gafarov has a disability of the II group, and 62-year-old Gaziyev suffered a microstroke in the pre-trial detention center, as a result of which his speech was impaired. The man was refused hospitalization.