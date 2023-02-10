Ukrainian brands SOVA x FROLOV raise money for turnstiles for the “Hospitaliers” medical battalion

The SOVA jewelry house and the FROLOV brand presented a silver pendant in the shape of an anatomical heart with different shades of yellow-blue enamel in the new collaboration For Love. 100% of the price from the sale of jewelry will be transferred to the medical battalion of paramedics "Hospitaliers" for turnstiles.

"This is our third collaboration with FROLOV. Every time we try to draw attention to important social topics and fill creative cooperation with deep meaning. Today, it is operational medical assistance in the hot spots of Ukraine, which is so necessary for our military," says the general director of the SOVA jewelry house Lyudmila Sova.

In addition to the silver pendant, the collection features gold pendants with blue diamonds and yellow sapphires, a combination of yellow and white gold, with black rhodium plating and rubies. The pendants can be styled both for earrings and with handmade laces made of natural silk, made by FROLOV craftsmen.

"The inspiration for our new collaboration with SOVA was the charity initiative FROLOVHEART. Each silver heart is limited and completely covered with enamel by hand. The flagship of this collaboration is a cafe inspired by jewelry from our couture collection, made of white and yellow gold. We are sure that the craftsmen bring love and faith in the best to this collection with their handwork," noted the founder of the FROLOV brand Ivan Frolov.

100% of the price from the sale of jewelry will be transferred to the medical battalion of paramedics "Hospitaliers".

A total of 1 000 silver hearts were produced, each with a personal number on the back. "On the battlefield, defenders often die from critical bleeding, which must be stopped promptly. Therefore, tourniquets to stop bleeding are always needed in extremely large volumes," says a tactical medicine instructor in the "Hospitaliers" medical battalion Iryna Cherhava.

The collaboration also includes heart-shaped necklaces and rings, minimalist signet rings, statement cuffs and five original pendants in yellow and white gold. The collection is supplemented with basic earrings for stylization of products. The flagship of the collection is an accent cuff-heart, which perfectly follows the shape of the ear. The jewelry is unisex and designed in such a way that options and combinations are not limited.