A new border crossing point with Romania was opened in Chernivtsi region

In Chernivtsi region, on the border with Romania, a new road checkpoint "Dyakivtsi — Rakovets" was opened. The first car has already crossed the border to leave Ukraine.

The State Border Service announced this on February 1.

The planned daily capacity of the point is up to 300 cars, including 10 buses, 1 550 people, including 500 pedestrians. The checkpoint has 6 lanes for traffic and a separate lane for people crossing the border on foot.

The construction of the checkpoint "Dyakivtsi — Rakovets" began in 2013 and lasted for 10 years.