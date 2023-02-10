The head of the Kyiv BES was removed from his duties due to a bribery scandal

The director of the Bureau of Economic Security (BES) Vadym Melnyk removed Anton Lapika from his duties as the head of the territorial administration of the BES in the city of Kyiv and the Kyiv region.

Melnyk made such a decision after the arrest of a senior detective from the Kyiv police department on suspicion of receiving a bribe in the amount of $1,200.

According to the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), the arrested BES employee was destroying the gambling business.

"Prior to that, he worked in another law enforcement agency, where he was engaged in countering the illegal gambling business, and then decided to transfer his "part-time job" to a new job," the Bureau noted.

The detainee was informed of suspicion under Part 1 of Art. 365-3 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — inaction of a law enforcement officer regarding the illegal activity of organizing or conducting gambling games, lotteries.