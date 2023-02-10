A massive missile attack on Ukraine — what is known so far

On the morning of February 10, Russia launched its fourteenth terrorist attack on Ukraineʼs energy system. In a number of regions, explosions are still heard, and air defense is working.

In Kyiv and the region, the anti-aircraft defense system worked. Fragments of one rocket fell in the Holosiivskyi district of the capital and damaged two cars, a house and power grids.

Information about the victims is being clarified.

In Kharkiv, at approximately 10 a.m., there was one strike on critical infrastructure. As a result of the enemy strike in Kharkiv, 150 000 people were left without electricity. A total of 7 people were wounded in the region as a result of a rocket attack by Russian troops, informed the head of Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Synyehubov.

The sounds of explosions can be heard in Khmelnytskyi, the Mayor Oleksandr Symchyshyn informed. He wrote that interruptions with electricity and other utility services are possible.

The anti-aircraft defense works in Poltava region, as wrote the head of the Regional Military Administration Dmytro Lunin.

In Lviv, Vinnytsia and Frankivsk region, the anti-aircraft fire was also activated, but the attack on the oblasts is still ongoing.