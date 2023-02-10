Ukraine has officially asked the Netherlands for F-16 aircraft

Ukraine submitted an official request to the Netherlands for the supply of F-16 fighter jets. This was confirmed by Minister of Defense Kaisa Ollongren.

This is reported by NOS.

“We need to discuss the availability of the F-16 with the Americans and other allies... And we need to think seriously about the consequences. It cannot be solved overnight. We have to be honest about it," Ollongren noted.

She also noted that before the Ukrainian army can use fighter jets, the Armed Forces of Ukraine must undergo appropriate training.

In addition, the planes are in the U.S. defense system, so Ukraine will be able to get F-16 fighters only with the permission of the U.S.