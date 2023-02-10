Due to the threat of shelling, emergency power outages are introduced in Kyiv and two oblasts

Due to the threat of a missile attack, emergency power outages began in the capital, Kyiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

This was reported to DTEK.

"This is a forced preventive step that will avoid significant damage to the energy infrastructure if enemy missiles reach the target," the company said.

The head of the Kyiv City Military Administration Serhiy Popko warned that the Russians had launched Tu-95 strategic bombers, which can carry cruise missiles on board. An air alert has been declared throughout Ukraine.