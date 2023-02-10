The Defense Forces eliminated another 730 Russian occupiers

On February 9, the Ukrainian military destroyed 730 occupiers. During the full-scale war, Russia has already lost approximately 135 740 of its soldiers.

This is reported by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The occupiers also lose equipment:

tanks — 3 258 (+3 over the past day);

armored combat vehicles — 6 471 (+3);

artillery systems — 2 251 (+7);

rocket salvo systems — 463;

anti-aircraft defense means — 233 (+1);

airplanes — 295;

helicopters — 286 (+1);

operational-tactical level drones — 1 970 (+3);

cruise missiles — 796;

ships/boats — 18;

automotive equipment and tankers — 5 126 (+5);

special equipment — 211.

Over the past 24 hours, units of the Defense Forces repelled the attacks of the occupiers in such areas: Hryanikyvka and Masyutivka settlements (Kharkiv region); Stelmakhivka and Dibrova (Luhansk region); Fedorivka, Krasna Hora, Bakhmut, Ivanovske, Avdiivka, Krasnohorivka, Paraskoviivka and Prechistivka (Donetsk region).