The Defense Forces eliminated another 730 Russian occupiers

On February 9, the Ukrainian military destroyed 730 occupiers. During the full-scale war, Russia has already lost approximately 135 740 of its soldiers.
This is reported by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
The occupiers also lose equipment:
- tanks — 3 258 (+3 over the past day);
- armored combat vehicles — 6 471 (+3);
- artillery systems — 2 251 (+7);
- rocket salvo systems — 463;
- anti-aircraft defense means — 233 (+1);
- airplanes — 295;
- helicopters — 286 (+1);
- operational-tactical level drones — 1 970 (+3);
- cruise missiles — 796;
- ships/boats — 18;
- automotive equipment and tankers — 5 126 (+5);
- special equipment — 211.
Over the past 24 hours, units of the Defense Forces repelled the attacks of the occupiers in such areas: Hryanikyvka and Masyutivka settlements (Kharkiv region); Stelmakhivka and Dibrova (Luhansk region); Fedorivka, Krasna Hora, Bakhmut, Ivanovske, Avdiivka, Krasnohorivka, Paraskoviivka and Prechistivka (Donetsk region).