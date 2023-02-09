Ukraine has launched a free platform for learning English and testing its level

The Ministry of Culture has launched a free platform for learning English. You can also test your level of mastery there.

This was announced by the Minister of Culture Oleksandr Tkachenko in his Telegram channel.

"The platform is free and available 24/7 to all Ukrainians, regardless of their location during and after the end of hostilities," he noted.

On the platform, you can determine the level of language proficiency, advertise language learning services, and learn it yourself with the help of an online project.