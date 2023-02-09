Zelensky said that Ukraine intercepted and handed over to Moldova a Russian plan to destabilize the country

President Volodymyr Zelenski said that Ukraine intercepted and handed over to Moldova a Russian plan to destabilize the country. This information was also confirmed there.

He stated this at the EU summit.

"Recently, I spoke with the President of Moldova, Mrs. Sandu, and informed her about what our intelligence managed to intercept: a detailed Russian plan to destroy the political situation in Moldova. A Russian document that shows who, when and as a result of which actions are going to break Moldova, the democratic order of this country and establish their control over it," Zelenskyi said.

Moldova reported that they had indeed received such information from Ukraine. They noted there that they are in close communication with Ukraine.

The Information and Security Service of Moldova said that they continue operational work and detect subversive activities aimed at destabilizing the country.