Japanese intelligence: 20 Russian generals died in the war in Ukraine

Japanese intelligence, based on data collected in cooperation with the United States and Europe, has established that almost 20 Russian generals have died in the war in Ukraine since the full-scale invasion.
This was reported by Nikkei Asia.
Former Chief of Staff of the Ground Self-Defense Forces of Japan, Kiefumi Iwata, believes that the number of casualties among Russian generals will increase because the Armed Forces are tracking their movements. In addition, partisans in Donetsk and Luhansk regions help the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
Iwata noted that the death of a representative of the highest command staff of the Russian army weakens the morale of the Russian army.
- On February 7, OSINT expert Irakli Komakhidze reported that Russian general Dmytro Ulyanov was killed in Ukraine from February 4 to 5. He commanded the mobilized from Tatarstan and came to the war of his own free will.
- On May 10, 2022, the director of the U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency Scott Berrier stated that Russia had lost eight to ten generals killed in the war against Ukraine.