Japanese intelligence: 20 Russian generals died in the war in Ukraine

Japanese intelligence, based on data collected in cooperation with the United States and Europe, has established that almost 20 Russian generals have died in the war in Ukraine since the full-scale invasion.

This was reported by Nikkei Asia.

Former Chief of Staff of the Ground Self-Defense Forces of Japan, Kiefumi Iwata, believes that the number of casualties among Russian generals will increase because the Armed Forces are tracking their movements. In addition, partisans in Donetsk and Luhansk regions help the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Iwata noted that the death of a representative of the highest command staff of the Russian army weakens the morale of the Russian army.