“You reached your daily tweet limit.” Twitter experienced a massive outage overnight

Twitter has experienced a massive outage around the world. Users could not post, follow or send messages to each other.

The New York Times writes about it.

According to the publication, the failures began around 11:45 p.m. Kyiv time — people who tried to publish posts were notified that they "reached [their] daily tweet limit." Some were unable to follow other users. Private messages and the GIF search function also stopped working.

By 02:00 in Kyiv, the functions were partially restored. The cause of the failures is still unclear.

“Twitter may not be working as expected for some of you. Sorry for the trouble. We are aware and working to fix this," the company noted.