“You reached your daily tweet limit.” Twitter experienced a massive outage overnight

Twitter has experienced a massive outage around the world. Users could not post, follow or send messages to each other.
The New York Times writes about it.
According to the publication, the failures began around 11:45 p.m. Kyiv time — people who tried to publish posts were notified that they "reached [their] daily tweet limit." Some were unable to follow other users. Private messages and the GIF search function also stopped working.
By 02:00 in Kyiv, the functions were partially restored. The cause of the failures is still unclear.
“Twitter may not be working as expected for some of you. Sorry for the trouble. We are aware and working to fix this," the company noted.
- After American billionaire Elon Musk bought Twitter in October, he laid off more than half of the companyʼs employees. At the time of the acquisition, Twitter employed 7 500 people, and now about 2 200 remain. Musk has also cut other costs sharply and proposed new ways to generate revenue for the company.
- Such changes have led to confusion and occasional platform crashes. In late December, after the company shut down one of its main data centers in Sacramento, the social network experienced an outage. It lasted several hours.
- In January, users in Australia and New Zealand also reported Twitter outages lasting more than 12 hours.