During February 8, the Ukrainian military destroyed 910 occupiers. Russia has already lost approximately 135 010 of its soldiers during the full-scale war.

This is reported by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The occupiers also lose equipment:

tanks — 3 255 (+2 over the past day);

armored fighting vehicles — 6 468 (+10);

artillery systems — 2 244 (+8);

rocket launcher systems — 463 (+2);

air defense means — 232 (+4);

airplanes — 295;

helicopters — 285;

operational-tactical level drones — 1 967 (+6);

cruise missiles — 796;

warships/boats — 18;

automotive equipment and tankers — 5 121 (+9);

special equipment — 211.

Yesterday, the Ukrainian military repelled attacks by Russian forces in the areas of 19 settlements in three regions. They are: Stelmakhivka, Bilohorivka (Luhansk region); Vyiimka, Fedorivka, Bakhmut, Krasna Hora, Paraskoviivka, Ivanivske, Chasiv Yar, Novokalynove, Vodyane, Pervomaiske, Vesele, Krasnohorivka, Avdiivka, Maryinka, Bohoyavlenka and Prechystivka (Donetsk region); Novoandriivka (Zaporizhzhia region).