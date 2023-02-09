News

The Defense Forces of Ukraine eliminated another 910 Russian occupiers

Author:
Sofiia Telishevska
Date:

During February 8, the Ukrainian military destroyed 910 occupiers. Russia has already lost approximately 135 010 of its soldiers during the full-scale war.

This is reported by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The occupiers also lose equipment:

  • tanks — 3 255 (+2 over the past day);
  • armored fighting vehicles — 6 468 (+10);
  • artillery systems — 2 244 (+8);
  • rocket launcher systems — 463 (+2);
  • air defense means — 232 (+4);
  • airplanes — 295;
  • helicopters — 285;
  • operational-tactical level drones — 1 967 (+6);
  • cruise missiles — 796;
  • warships/boats — 18;
  • automotive equipment and tankers — 5 121 (+9);
  • special equipment — 211.

Yesterday, the Ukrainian military repelled attacks by Russian forces in the areas of 19 settlements in three regions. They are: Stelmakhivka, Bilohorivka (Luhansk region); Vyiimka, Fedorivka, Bakhmut, Krasna Hora, Paraskoviivka, Ivanivske, Chasiv Yar, Novokalynove, Vodyane, Pervomaiske, Vesele, Krasnohorivka, Avdiivka, Maryinka, Bohoyavlenka and Prechystivka (Donetsk region); Novoandriivka (Zaporizhzhia region).