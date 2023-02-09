The Defense Forces of Ukraine eliminated another 910 Russian occupiers

During February 8, the Ukrainian military destroyed 910 occupiers. Russia has already lost approximately 135 010 of its soldiers during the full-scale war.
This is reported by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
The occupiers also lose equipment:
- tanks — 3 255 (+2 over the past day);
- armored fighting vehicles — 6 468 (+10);
- artillery systems — 2 244 (+8);
- rocket launcher systems — 463 (+2);
- air defense means — 232 (+4);
- airplanes — 295;
- helicopters — 285;
- operational-tactical level drones — 1 967 (+6);
- cruise missiles — 796;
- warships/boats — 18;
- automotive equipment and tankers — 5 121 (+9);
- special equipment — 211.
Yesterday, the Ukrainian military repelled attacks by Russian forces in the areas of 19 settlements in three regions. They are: Stelmakhivka, Bilohorivka (Luhansk region); Vyiimka, Fedorivka, Bakhmut, Krasna Hora, Paraskoviivka, Ivanivske, Chasiv Yar, Novokalynove, Vodyane, Pervomaiske, Vesele, Krasnohorivka, Avdiivka, Maryinka, Bohoyavlenka and Prechystivka (Donetsk region); Novoandriivka (Zaporizhzhia region).