The Russians shelled the village of Dvorichna in the Kharkiv region with artillery — two people were killed

The Russian army shelled the village of Dvorichna in the Kharkiv region with artillery. Two people died.

This was reported by the head of Kharkiv regional military administration Oleh Syniehubov.

According to him, around 2:00 p.m. the Russians fired at residential buildings in the village. A 48-year-old man and a 45-year-old woman died from their injuries.

In the Chuhuyiv district, five people were injured during the day. In the city of Vovchansk, Russian artillery damaged two private residential buildings and at least seven apartment buildings.