The Church of England will consider using gender-neutral addresses to God

In the spring of 2023, the Church of England plans to create a commission and consider the possibility of using gender-neutral addresses to God.

This is reported by The Guardian.

Previously, priests asked to be allowed to use gender-neutral terms in communication with God instead of the traditional "he". According to Bishop Michael Ipgrave, the church has been exploring the possibility of such an approach to God for several years. After verification by the commission, potential changes must be approved by the Synod, the decision-making body of the Church.

"After some dialogue between the two commissions in this area, a new joint project on gender language will begin this spring. Like other potential changes in authorized liturgical provisions and wording, these changes will require a full synodal process for approval,” Ipgrave noted.

Conservative representatives of the Church of England condemned the possible changes. In particular, Reverend Dr. Jan Paul noted that they would mean a rejection of the Churchʼs own doctrine.

"The fact that God is called Father cannot be replaced by Mother without changing the meaning, nor can the word Father be gender-neutralised without losing meaning. Father and Mother are not interchangeable and treat their offspring differently," he declared.

According to the spokeswoman of the Anglican Church, there is really nothing new in the possible change of terminology, because Christians have been aware since ancient times that God is neither male nor female.