“Schemes”: The commission for the selection of the head of NABU excluded detective Ruslan Gabrielyan, who investigated the Tatarov case

The commission for conducting the competition for the post of director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) excluded the candidate Ruslan Gabrielyan — a military detective who conducted an investigation into the deputy head of the Presidentʼs Office Oleh Tatarov.

Radio Svoboda [Radio Liberty] writes about it.

The members of the commission insisted that Gabrielyan does not have five years of experience as a manager, and therefore does not meet the requirements of the law of Ukraine "On NABU".

The candidate himself believes that he has such experience. In addition, the commission excluded him in the midst of the competition, when Gabrielyan successfully passed tests on legislation and logic problems and took second place in the ranking of 22 contestants. In first place is the head of the Bucha district prosecutorʼs office of the Kyiv region Ruslan Kravchenko.

The Office of the Prosecutor General does not consider one of the positions that Gabrielyan indicated in his autobiography, namely "Prosecutor of the Prosecutorʼs Office of the Southern Region of Ukraine" to be a managerial position.

Ruslan Gabrielyan explained in a comment on the "Schemes" project that two prosecutorʼs offices were assigned to him in this position: the first one was Dnipropetrovsk, the second was Zaporizhzhia. According to him, he managed the subordinate prosecutorʼs offices of the garrisons — conducted inspections, provided professional assistance in combating corruption in the military sphere. This is reflected in the relevant documents. Gabrielyan added that he will not appeal the decision of the NABU competition commission.

The candidate asked the commission to contact the prosecutorʼs office of the Southern region for a full written answer about his managerial experience. But the head of the competition commission Mykola Kucheryavenko believes that he already has all the necessary information.