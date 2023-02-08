New Zealand found a record 3 tons of cocaine in the Pacific Ocean. This is more than the country would use in 30 years

New Zealandʼs navy has intercepted a floating shipment of cocaine in the Pacific Ocean — the largest drug seizure in the countryʼs history.

This was reported by the countryʼs police.

The find weighs 3.2 tons and is worth $316 million. The packages were hung with buoys and some were marked with the Batman and clover symbol. Police believe the cargo was destined for Australia.

"This is the largest find of illegal drugs by New Zealand agencies. Thatʼs more than New Zealand would use in 30 years," New Zealand Police Commissioner Andrew Koster noted.

