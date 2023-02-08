A Russian shell hit a house in Sumy region. One woman was killed

During the day of February 7, the Russian occupiers shelled seven communities in Sumy region. 125 "strikes" were recorded there, Sumy Regional Military Administration reported.

During the shelling, which lasted from 3:07 p.m. to 3:40 p.m., a shell hit a private residential building in the village of Pavlivka of the Bilopol community. An elderly woman born in 1946 died.

Krasnopillia, Yunakivka, Bilopillia, Seredyna-Buda, Znob-Novhorod, Shalyhine and Hlukhiv communities were under the blows of the Russians.

The Krasnopillia community was fired with a mortar of probably caliber 120 mm, there were 20 "strikes".

In addition to the mortar attack on the village of Pavlivka, the occupiers dropped two munitions from a drone (GLS type [grenade launcher shot]) on the Bilopillia community. The Russians also hit another village of the community with a mortar — 11 "strikes".

In the city of Seredyna-Buda, the Russians dropped an explosive (type GLS 25P) from a drone, which did not explode.

The Znob-Novhorod community was previously hit with an automatic grenade launcher — 21 "strikes".

The enemy fired mortars at Yunakivka community. Recorded eight shots, and then 18 more.

The Russians dropped seven mines on the territory of the Shalyhine community, and also fired one round from a large-caliber machine gun. 17 min arrived in Hlukhiv community.