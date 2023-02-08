At night, the Russians attacked Kharkiv. An industrial facility and a park named after Horkyi were damaged

Russian troops shelled the center of Kharkiv at night.

This was reported by the mayor of the city Ihor Terekhov and the head of the Regional Military Administration Oleh Synegubov.

As of 11:30 p.m. on February 7, it is known about strikes on an industrial facility in the Kyiv district of the city. A fire broke out at another place of the "arrival". Preliminary, the Russians hit with S-300 missiles, 6 to 10 missiles were directed at the city.

In the morning, the mayor showed the consequences of the shelling of the Central Park named after Horkyi.