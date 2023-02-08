Instability in the Ukrainian MoD can undermine the confidence of Western partners. The worldʼs leading media about the war on February 7

The Western media devoted the most attention to the alleged personnel changes in the Ukrainian government. Relevant articles appeared in the Associated Press, CNN, Politico, and The Wall Street Journal. One of the most complete was the Reuters article, which is also accompanied by evaluations. They are even in the title: "The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense is in turmoil while Russia is preparing for an offensive." The article says that the contradictory statements of Ukrainian high-ranking officials about whether Oleksiy Reznikov will lose his position as a minister sow doubts among Ukraineʼs partners about the reliability and professionalism of the part of the leadership of Ukraine that leads the military resistance to Russia. At first, the head of the "Servant of the People" faction in the parliament, David Arakhamia, assured that Reznikov would soon be removed, Volodymyr Zelensky remained silent on this topic, Reznikov himself assured that he knew nothing about it... These conversations are taking place against the background of massive searches in Ukrainian departments due to suspicions of corruption ― this is the largest anti-corruption crackdown in Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. And it is clear, the article says, that Zelenskyʼs goal is to demonstrate the reliability of Ukraine as a recipient of Western aid. However, these steps can destabilize the Ukrainian government itself, which until now has opposed Russian aggression with a united front. Especially at a time when Russia is actively preparing for an offensive. The publication quotes the head of the Luhansk region, Serhiy Gaidai, who claims that after February 15, the Russian offensive could begin at any moment.

Journalists of the Australian broadcaster ABC visited the Ukrainian-Belarusian border. They visited the north of the Chernihiv region, where, in particular, they observed the work of Ukrainian drone operators. It is with the help of drones that the Ukrainian Armed Forces assess the level of threat from Belarus in the near future. Now, as the military told Australian journalists, it remains low: the Belarusians have somewhat strengthened the border troops, but not more. However, the Belarusians also use drones to monitor the Ukrainian army. Ukrainians often shoot down enemy drones with anti-drone guns — and take them for themselves. Thus, according to ABC, in recent days, at the border area near the village of Novi Yarylovychi, north of Chernihiv, the Ukrainians managed to take four drones from the Belarusians in this way, and they intercepted two Ukrainian ones. The journalists also spoke with local civilians who, after surviving the occupation, "listen to every crack." They are calmer now, because the Ukrainian army is much better prepared for possible aggression from this side than a year ago. At the same time, the villagers regret that they have not been able to visit their relatives from the Belarusian side for almost a year, although some of them are only three kilometers away.

Journalists from the American media company CBS News had the opportunity to talk with two prisoners recruited to the "Wagnerʼs PMC" who were captured by the Ukrainians. The first received 19 years in prison for murder, served half of it — and was tempted to reduce the term. Another served two out of three years for theft, but he wanted the $3,500 salary promised by the owner of PMC Yevgeniy Prigozhin. They were promised that they would have to fight with Western mercenaries — in fact, they were Ukrainians. Instead of brotherhood, they saw firing squads killing those who refused to fight. One of the "Wagnerians" who did not follow the order was forced to dig his own grave, and then shot. Now, in captivity, the Russian mercenaries assure that they did not commit any crimes and if they had known what was waiting for them, they would have remained in prison.