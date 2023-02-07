The Ministry of Culture allowed the demolition of monuments to General Vatutin and pilot Chkalov in Kyiv

The Ministry of Culture recognized the monuments to Soviet General Mykola Vatutin and Soviet pilot Valery Chkalov in Kyiv as not subject to inclusion in the State Register of Cultural Heritage. This means that they can be demolished.

The press service of the Ministry of Culture writes about this.

The monument to Vatutin is located in the Mariinsky Park of Kyiv, and the monument to Chkalov is located on Oles Honchar Street.

"And although the Kyiv administration could solve the issue of moving the above-mentioned monuments without the intervention of the ministry, in another way defined by the law, now the Kyiv administration must definitely exclude these monuments from the list of newly discovered objects, dismantle and move the monuments," the department said.

The Ministry of Culture had previously called on the Kyiv authorities to make a decision on the dismantling of the Vatutin monument. There they offer to transfer it to a museum.