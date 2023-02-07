Disputes broke out in the EU due to the leak of information about Zelenskyʼs visit

After the leak of information about the possible visit of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky to Brussels, mutual accusations broke out between European officials. They are worried about the safety of the Ukrainian leader.

The Guardian writes about it.

Last week it became known that Zelensky is planning a trip to Brussels on February 9 to personally meet with EU leaders at the summit and address the European Parliament at an extraordinary session.

About two days before the planned trip to Brussels, the Italian media reported on the visit, and later the European Peopleʼs Party (EPP) tweeted about it. "We look forward to welcoming you to Brussels, Mr. President," the post read. The post was quickly removed, but Politico took a screenshot.

This quarrel affected the President of the European Parliament Roberta Metzola. She is a member of the EPP party, which announced the visit.

The President of the European Council Charles Michel, who organizes the EU summits, considers the members of the European Parliament responsible for the leak of information. His spokesman did not confirm or deny the upcoming visit. "There is an open invitation to President Zelensky to visit Brussels," he noted.

Separately, EU diplomats said that Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen are competing to show support for Ukraine.