The Verkhovna Rada introduced the first changes to the budget — increased expenses by 5.5 billion hryvnias

The Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) adopted the first changes to the state budget this year. This was announced by the head of the budget committee Roksolana Pidlasa.

Parliament increased budget expenditures by 5.5 billion, namely:

UAH 1.35 billion — a new budget program for the reconstruction and modernization of three hospitals (Okhmatdyt, a university clinic in Kyiv and a rehabilitation center in Lviv) — at the expense of a loan from the Government of Austria;

UAH 1.28 billion — for grants for small and micro-businesses in the field of processing (money from the Unemployment Fund was returned to the budget);

UAH 1.12 billion — for the bridge reconstruction program (a loan from Great Britain);

UAH 1.094 billion — for the arrangement of checkpoints (loan to Poland);

UAH 365.7 million — for the Fund for the partial guarantee of loans in agriculture (a grant from the World Bank);

UAH 285 million — for the purchase of drones for monitoring the state border (loan to Poland);

UAH 80 million — for the purchase of special equipment for hospitals (grant from Japan).

All loan and grant agreements have already been signed, agreed and partially allocated.

In addition, the Ministry of Reconstruction received from the Ministry of Finance the Fund for the Liquidation of the Consequences of Armed Aggression, which is 52.5 billion hryvnias.

UAH 4.5 billion will be transferred to Ukrzaliznytsia for the renewal of wagons — these are the balances from the 2020, 2021 and 2022 programs, as well as part (62.5%) of the Road Fund, which was allocated for road safety in 2023.