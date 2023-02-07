General Staff: Over the past day, the Defense Forces of Ukraine have destroyed more than a thousand occupiers

As of February 7, Russia lost approximately 133 190 of its military personnel killed in the war against Ukraine.
This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.
The losses of the enemy in equipment are as follows:
- 3 245 tanks;
- 6 443 armored combat vehicles;
- 2 232 artillery systems;
- 461 rocket salvo fire system;
- 227 means of anti-aircraft defense;
- 294 aircraft;
- 284 helicopters;
- 5 107 units of automotive equipment and tankers;
- 18 ships/boats;
- 1 958 operational-tactical level drones;
- 208 units of special equipment;
- 796 cruise missiles.