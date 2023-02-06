The Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church is switching to a new calendar

The Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church (UGCC) is switching to a new calendar. It will be the same as in the Catholic Church.

This was decided at the session of the Synod of Bishops of the UGCC, which took place on February 1-2.

This decision was made due to numerous requests from believers. The transition to the new calendar will begin on September 1, this will apply to fixed holidays. Fixed holidays are those that fall on the same date every year, for example, Christmas (according to the new style — December 25), Nicholas the Wonderworker (December 6), the Nativity of the Virgin (September 8), etc.

At the same time, the UGCC allowed parishes to celebrate holidays according to the old calendar until 2025, if they wish.

In May 2023, the Orthodox Church of Ukraine will hold a council of bishops, which will also consider the transition to a new calendar.