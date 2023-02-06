Turkey has no contact with 24 Ukrainians who live in the earthquake zone

In Turkey, there is no contact with 24 citizens of Ukraine who live in the natural disaster zone.

This was reported on February 6 by the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleh Nikolenko.

All information was passed on to the Turkish side, the whereabouts of the Ukrainians are being ascertained. After receiving updated information, diplomats will inform relatives. There are no Ukrainians among the victims of the earthquake yet.

To receive help, you need to contact the hotline of the Embassy of Ukraine in Turkey: +90 539 550 98 98, the hotline of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine is also active: +380 44 238 15 88. An operational headquarters was created at the Embassy of Ukraine.