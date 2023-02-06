Donetsk region under fire: the Russians killed one person and wounded another in Bakhmut

Russian troops continue shelling the Donetsk region. The Russians shells killed one person and wounded another one.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko.

The occupiers fired rockets at the Kurakhiv community: seven houses were damaged in Hirnyk, and a house and a shop were damaged in Kurakhiv. Kurakhiv came under artillery fire — a house was damaged there. One house each in Krasnohorivka and Druzhba was also partially destroyed. On the morning of February 6, Avdiivka came under massive artillery fire. There were no victims.

Shelling took place in Siversk and Serebryanka of the Siver community, as well as in Torske and Zarichne of the Lyman community. People were not injured.