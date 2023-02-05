In Kharkiv, Russian rockets hit a university and near a residential building. Five people were injured

Around 08:20 on February 5, the Russian military launched a missile attack on the Kyiv district of Kharkiv.

This was reported in the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

One of the rockets hit a five-story university building and caused serious damage. The security guard was injured.

1 5







Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode Photo: Office of the Prosecutor General

Another Russian missile hit near a residential building. Four of its residents were injured — a 54-year-old woman and three men aged 51, 55, and 58. Currently, doctors are providing them with the necessary assistance.

According to preliminary information, the occupiers fired at Kharkiv with missiles of the S-300 type from the territory of the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation.