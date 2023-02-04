Propaganda TV channel RT DE ceases activity in Germany. Sanctions worked

The Russian propaganda TV channel RT DE (Russia Today) is ceasing its activities in Germany.

Meduza writes about this with reference to RTʼs statement.

Such a decision is related to alleged "repressive restrictions on freedom of the press and mass media in the EU", as well as "enormous pressure from governments, mass media, corporations and others".

Dinara Toktosunova, head of the German editorial department of RT, said that the TV channel was forced to stop its activities in Germany due to sanctions imposed for inciting war against Ukraine.