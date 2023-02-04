WSJ: Turkey sells US military goods to Russia

Despite the sanctions imposed on Russia, Turkish companies sell to the Russian Federation American electronics, spare parts and other goods used by the army of the aggressor country. At least 13 Turkish companies are engaged in this.

The Wall Street Journal writes about it.

Ten sanctioned Russian companies are engaged in purchases from Turkey. Since March of last year, they managed to buy $18.5 million, buying auto equipment, rubber products, electric generators and much more.

Among the main buyers is the Tactical Missiles Corporation, which manufactures weapons for the Russian navy, as well as the Promtechnologiya company, which produces small arms for the army.