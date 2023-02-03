The US Attorney General for the first time allowed the transfer of confiscated Russian assets to Ukraine

US Attorney General Merrick Garland authorized the first-ever transfer of confiscated Russian assets for use in Ukraine. We are talking about $5.4 million of Russian oligarch Konstantin Malofeev, which will go to support the Ukrainian people.

This is reported by CNN.

"Today I am announcing that I have authorized the first-ever transfer of seized Russian assets for use in Ukraine," Garland said.

According to him, Konstantin Malofeevʼs assets were confiscated after the Russian oligarch was charged with evading sanctions in April last year.

In June 2022, Malofeevʼs money was withdrawn from his bank account in the USA, then these funds will be transferred to the State Department, and from there they will be transferred to support the people of Ukraine.

"Russian war criminals will not find refuge in the United States," the Attorney General emphasized.