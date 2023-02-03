France and Italy have agreed on the final details for the delivery of the SAMP-T air defense system to Ukraine

France and Italy agreed on the supply of the SAMP-T anti-aircraft missile complex to Ukraine.

This was reported by the French TV channel BFMTV.

The head of the French military department, Sebastien Lecornu, during a telephone conversation with his Italian colleague Guido Crozetto, agreed on the final details of these deliveries.

The SAMP-T air defense system will be delivered in the spring of 2023. For the first time, Ukraine will receive a European long-range anti-missile defense system.

At the end of January, Reuters reported, citing sources, that France and Italy had almost reached an agreement on the transfer of the SAMP-T air defense system to Ukraine, and also signed a contract for the purchase of up to 700 Aster missiles for it.

SAMP-T, created by a Franco-Italian consortium, can track dozens of targets and intercept up to ten of them simultaneously. This is the only European-made system capable of intercepting ballistic missiles.