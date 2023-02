Russian troops shelled the center of Toretsk in Donetsk region. One person died, six were injured.

This was reported in the Donetsk Regional Prosecutorʼs Office.

Due to the Russian attack, houses, cars, a shop and nearby buildings were damaged in the city.

In addition, on February 3, the occupiers shelled Kurakhivka village of Pokrovsk district with artillery, as a result of which two women and a man were injured.

Currently, law enforcement officers and rescuers are working on the scene.