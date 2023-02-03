The MIA revealed details about the “Offensive Guard” and the names of the new assault brigades. The “Azov” will also be expanded to a brigade

The Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA) disclosed the details of the creation of eight new assault brigades. They will be formed on the basis of the National Guard, the State Border Service (SBS) and the police.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs writes about this on its Facebook page.

These brigades will be recruited exclusively from volunteers who will participate in the liberation of Donbas and Crimea. The National Guard will form six brigades:

"Azov" — at the base of the National Guard regiment "Azov". He has been fighting since 2014, in 2022 he defended Mariupol. Acting commander — Major Bohdan Krotevych.

"Spartan" — at the base of the 3rd operational brigade of the National Guard. It defended Kharkiv, took part in the liberation of the suburbs of Kharkiv, and currently holds positions in the Toretsk district of the Donetsk region. The commander is Colonel Oleksandr Pivnenko.

"Rubizh" is based on the 4th brigade of the operational assignment of the National Guard. She defended Kyiv, in particular, she was the first to accept the battle at Hostomel airport, then she held Irpin and Moschun. She also fought in Luhansk region in Rubizhne and Severodonetsk. The commander is Colonel Artem Ilyukhin.

"Chervona Kalyna" — at the base of the 14th operational brigade of the National Guard. She fought in Severodonetsk, Lysychansk and on the administrative border of Donetsk and Luhansk regions. The commander is Colonel Oleksandr Okhrimenko.

"Kara-Dag" — at the base of the 15th National Guard operational brigade. It fought in the south of Ukraine in the area of the cities of Melitopol and Tokmak, stopped the enemy on the roads to Zaporizhzhia and Orichiv. The commander is Colonel Dmytro Vlasenko.

"Bureviy" — at the base of the 1st presidential brigade of operational assignment of the National Guard. She fought in the Chernihiv region, as well as in Severodonetsk and Lysychansk, and now works in Bakhmut. The commander is Colonel Mykola Mishakin.

Two more brigades will be formed in the National Police and the State Border Service:

"Lyut" is a unified assault brigade of the National Police. Fighters performed various tasks along the entire front line — from Kherson region to Luhansk region.

"Stalevyi Kordon" — based on the 15th Mobile Border Detachment of the SBS. They took part in the battles for "Azovstal", as well as in Lyman and Bakhmut directions.

You can choose yourself and enroll as a volunteer in one of the brigades by following the link.