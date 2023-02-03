The USA court allowed the confiscation of $5.4 million of Russian businessman Konstantin Malofeev. The money can be used to restore Ukraine

The Manhattan Federal Court allowed the prosecutorʼs office to confiscate $5.4 million in favor of Ukraine, which belongs to Russian businessman Konstantin Malofeev, who is under sanctions.

This is reported by Reuters.

This decision is the first decision to confiscate the assets of a Russian oligarch. In late 2022, the U.S. President Joe Biden signed a law allowing the Justice Department to transfer seized assets to the State Department to help Ukraine.