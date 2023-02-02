The destroyed Ukrainian aircraft An-225 “Mriya” will appear in Microsoft Flight Simulator

A model of the Ukrainian An-225 "Mriya" aircraft will appear in the popular game Microsoft Flight Simulator. It was destroyed at Gostomel airport at the beginning of the Russian invasion.

The developers of the game announced this on social networks.

The "Dream" plane will be part of the gameʼs paid add-on and will cost $19.99. The funds are promised to be directed to the restoration of the real plane.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is one of the most famous flight simulators. The game has an exact virtual copy of the planet, with cities, villages, and buildings. The game updates real-time weather and time data all over the planet. In addition, the game accurately reproduces copies of many popular aircraft models.