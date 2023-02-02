The European Parliament calls on the EU to work on starting negotiations on Ukraineʼs accession to the European Union

On February 2, the European Parliament adopted a resolution in which it calls on the European Union to work on the start of negotiations on Ukraineʼs membership in the bloc, to adopt the tenth package of sanctions against Moscow as soon as possible and to completely abandon Russian gas pipelines. The resolution calls for the EU to work towards the start of accession negotiations and support a roadmap outlining the next steps that will ensure Ukraineʼs accession to the EU single market. Members of the European Parliament also call on the Ukrainian authorities to carry out significant reforms as soon as possible in order to bring the country into compliance with the criteria for membership in the European Union.

Read more: The EU said that only in the fall it will officially assess whether Ukraine fulfills the conditions for the start of joining negotiations

In addition, the parliament calls on EU member states to increase and accelerate their military assistance to Kyiv, including the transfer of weapons, as well as the necessary political, economic, infrastructural, financial and humanitarian support. He also calls on the leaders at the EU-Ukraine summit to give priority attention to a comprehensive package of measures to restore Ukraine. This package should focus on relief, reconstruction and rehabilitation in the short, medium and long term. The support will also help stimulate Ukraineʼs economic growth after the war.

Read more: The Deputy Prime Minister Stefanishyna predicts the start of negotiations on joining the EU in 2023