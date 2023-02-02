The European Parliament calls on the EU to work on starting negotiations on Ukraineʼs accession to the European Union

On February 2, the European Parliament adopted a resolution in which it calls on the European Union to work on the start of negotiations on Ukraineʼs membership in the bloc, to adopt the tenth package of sanctions against Moscow as soon as possible and to completely abandon Russian gas pipelines.
The resolution calls for the EU to work towards the start of accession negotiations and support a roadmap outlining the next steps that will ensure Ukraineʼs accession to the EU single market. Members of the European Parliament also call on the Ukrainian authorities to carry out significant reforms as soon as possible in order to bring the country into compliance with the criteria for membership in the European Union.
In addition, the parliament calls on EU member states to increase and accelerate their military assistance to Kyiv, including the transfer of weapons, as well as the necessary political, economic, infrastructural, financial and humanitarian support. He also calls on the leaders at the EU-Ukraine summit to give priority attention to a comprehensive package of measures to restore Ukraine. This package should focus on relief, reconstruction and rehabilitation in the short, medium and long term. The support will also help stimulate Ukraineʼs economic growth after the war.
The resolution also reiterates the call to the European Parliament to use the frozen assets of the Central Bank of Russia, as well as the assets of Russian oligarchs, to finance post-war reconstruction. In addition, the members of the European Parliament call on the member states to adopt the tenth package of sanctions against Moscow as soon as possible and to constantly and actively propose new sectors and people for sanctions. Parliament also calls for sanctions against companies such as Lukoil and Rosatom, which are still present in the EU market.
Ultimately, the resolution reiterates the calls of MEPs for an immediate and complete embargo on EU imports of fossil fuels and uranium from Russia, as well as a complete abandonment of the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea.
- On June 23, 2022, Ukraine officially became a candidate for membership of the European Union. The European Commission has approved certain conditions that Ukraine must fulfill in order to start official accession negotiations. Ukraine planned to fulfill them by the end of 2022.