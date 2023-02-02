316 art objects were seized from Medvedchukʼs estate. They are confiscated for the benefit of the state

Journalists of the "Investigation.Info" project received a list with a complete list of works of art seized from Viktor Medvedchuk and learned what is happening with them now.

At the end of October 2022, investigators seized 316 art objects, most of them paintings, from Viktor Medvedchukʼs estate in Pushcha-Vodytsia.

The list of seized property mentions three works by the Ukrainian and Russian artist Ivan Aivazovsky. They are the most valuable and most expensive in the collection. According to experts, the cost of one painting ranges from $80 000 to $200 000. The price of two more paintings by Aivazovsky ranges from $5 000 to $3 million.

All art objects were handed over to the Kyiv Research Institute of Forensic Examinations.

In response to journalistsʼ requests to show Aivazovskyʼs paintings and evaluate them, the experts of the Institute showed only one of the three paintings by the artist listed in the list of confiscated property.

Art expert Iryna Khodchenko confirmed to "Investigation.Info" that this is Aivazovskyʼs painting. According to the expert, it can cost up to 100,000 hryvnias, which is significantly less than the price announced to journalists by independent experts.

"I wonder what the number will be in the final — official — examination?" — ask the investigators.

Slidstvo.Info also reports that in response to their inquiry regarding the further fate of Medvedchukʼs collection, the SBU noted that Viktor Medvedchukʼs property is currently under arrest and may be confiscated for the benefit of the state, as he is suspected of treason.