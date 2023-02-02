Politico: The USA does not believe in the ability of Ukraine to return Crimea in the near future

The USA does not believe that Ukraine will be able to return Crimea in the near future.

This was stated by four senior Pentagon officials at a secret briefing before the Committee of the House of Representatives on Armed Forces Affairs, writes Politico.

Three of the people said the Pentagon does not believe Ukraine has or will soon have the ability to push Russia out of Crimea, and a fourth person called the briefing "ambiguous," but the sense is that victory for Ukraine in the Crimea offensive is "not guaranteed."