The FBI did not find classified documents during a search of Bidenʼs residence

FBI agents found no classified documents during a 3.5-hour search of President Joe Bidenʼs Delaware home.

This is stated in the statement of Bidenʼs lawyer Bob Bauer.

According to him, the search was carried out in coordination and cooperation with the presidentʼs lawyers.

No documents with classified vultures were found. As it happened in Wilmington, the Ministry of Justice took for further consideration some materials and handwritten notes that appear to relate to Bidenʼs tenure as vice president.

A Reuters source confirmed that FBI agents searched Bidenʼs home in Delaware. It is likely related to the agencyʼs broader investigation into Bidenʼs handling of classified documents.

Previously classified documents were found at his home in Wilmington, Delaware, and the office in Washington, D.C., that he used between his tenure as vice president under Barack Obama and the 2020 presidential election.

In this regard, the U.S. Department of Justice appointed a special prosecutor to investigate.