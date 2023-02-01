An electronic register of veterans was created in Ukraine. But it will be launched after the war

Ukraine has already created an electronic register of veterans. But for security reasons, it will be launched after the end of the war.

The Minister of Veterans Yuliia Laputina informed about this at the briefing.

"Thanks to the help of the American organization IREX, we created an electronic register of Ukrainian veterans. It has not yet been released to the public due to security measures, but it actually exists and corresponds with the registers of other ministries and agencies," she explained.

The minister also said that the digitization of various services for veterans is ongoing. In particular, it is planned to create an electronic veteranʼs office and various tools in "Diia".

"We have it all ready, but we donʼt want someone in the temporarily occupied territory to have a program on their smartphone that certifies that they are a veteran. After all, it is dangerous for people," Laputina explained.