A petition demanding that military women be provided with hygiene products has received the required number of signatures

A petition demanding that women serving in the Armed Forces of Ukraine be provided with the necessary hygiene products has received the required number of signatures — 25 000.

The authors of the petition note: "Today, the number of women in the army is 37 000. All of them are forced to buy the necessary equipment either with their own money or ask for help from volunteers. These are the basic needs that every woman needs. However, women defenders who are in combat positions do not have the opportunity to purchase everything they need."