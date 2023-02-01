The government plans to dismiss the entire leadership of the State Customs Service. Who will be appointed instead?

Today, February 1, the government have to dismiss the entire leadership of the State Customs Service.

This was reported to "Babel" by two interlocutors in the leadership of the "Servant of the People" faction.

It is not known who will be appointed in their place, because there are no candidates yet. According to Babelʼs interlocutors, the current deputy Serhiy Zvyahintsev will perform the duties of the head of customs.

Who is Serhiy Zvyahintsev?

Serhiy Zvyahintsev was born in 1978 in the city of Kharkiv. He has three higher educations in the fields of economics and law, in particular, he obtained a masterʼs degree in international management.

From 2001 to 2015, he worked at the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine. From 2001 to 2003 — as a leading specialist, from 2003 — in management positions: the head of the department of organizational support for the development of foreign economic policy, the head of the department for the development of the service market in foreign trade, the director of the department of state policy in the field of foreign trade, etc.

He has work experience in the field of entrepreneurial activity.

From April 2017 to January 2020, he held the position of director of the Department of Regulation of Foreign Economic Activity of the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade of Ukraine.

Since January 2020, he has headed the Department of State Supervision and Control of Sea and River Transport Safety of the State Service of Sea and River Transport of Ukraine. Since February 2020, he has served as the head of this department, and since July 2020, he has headed it.

The total work experience is more than 17 years.