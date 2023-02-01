The head of Kyiv tax department was exposed in multimillion-dollar schemes. The SBI will investigate her luxurious life

The tax service of Kyiv was searched. Its temporary head Oksana Datii was exposed in multimillion-dollar enrichment schemes.

The searches were conducted by the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) on February 1.

Investigators are investigating Oksana Datiiʼs lifestyle, which does not correspond to the level of her official income: she has three apartments in Kyiv with a total value of approximately one million dollars, a house near Kyiv worth approximately $200 000, and two cars worth approximately $150 000.

One of her cars worth approximately $100 000 is registered to her personal driver, whose income in recent years did not exceed $8 000. Also, a woman uses expensive jewelry, exclusively expensive branded clothes, gold watches and other elite things. The total amount of established unsubstantiated assets of the official is almost $1.4 million.

During the searches, $158 000, 530 000 hryvnias and €2 200, luxury watches, cars and other things were found in her possession.

The State Bureau of Investigation said that Oksana Datii is also the head of the Commission on Stopping Registration of Tax Invoices. She, together with other members of the money commission, made decisions about the compliance (or non-compliance) with the riskiness criteria of taxpayers.

In addition, through her proxies, she engaged in a scheme to artificially inflate gross costs by some enterprises. More than 15 billion hryvnias fell into shadow circulation.

In another episode, the management of the capitalʼs tax office was involved in schemes to illegally obtain tax refunds, more than 30 billion hryvnias got into shadow circulation.