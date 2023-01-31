Poland will try to halve the training time of Ukrainians who master “Leopard” tanks

Poland considers it possible to reduce from ten to five weeks the training time for the Ukrainian military who master Leopard 2 tanks.

This was reported by Reuters with reference to the commander of the Polish Leopard 2 training center, Major Maciej Banaszynski.

One of the three military training centers for the operation of Leopard 2 tanks in Europe is located in Poland, the others are in Germany and Switzerland. In each center, 14 crews (four people per crew) can train at the same time.

“If we intensify the training by increasing the number of instructors, the time of classes and use weekends, we will be able to train the crew in five weeks,” said Banaszynski.

In addition to training crews for the Leopard 2, the training center conducts courses for mechanics in weapons, chassis, and tank equipment.