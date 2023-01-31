The Russians shelled a residential area in Bakhmut. A man and a child died

On January 31, Russian troops shelled the residential quarter of Bakhmut with artillery. A man and a child died.

The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office writes about this in its Telegram channel.

On January 31, 2023, the armed forces of the Russian Federation fired barrel artillery at a residential area in Bakhmut. A man and a 12-year-old boy were killed in the shelling.

Five more people were also injured. They are provided with medical assistance.

Buildings of shops and pharmacies were damaged by shelling.