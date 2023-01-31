Ukraine again improved its indicators in the Corruption Perceptions Index from Transparency International

Ukraine received 33 points out of 100 in the Corruption Perception Index for 2022. The indicator increased by one point, now Ukraine ranks 116th out of 180 countries.

This is stated in the report of the anti-corruption organization Transparency International, which was published on January 31.

This yearʼs indicator of 33 points is the highest indicator of Ukraine since the launch of the updated methodology. Over the past 10 years, the indicator of Ukraine has increased by 8 points.

Among the indisputable positive events of the past year, Transparency International names the adoption of the state Anti-Corruption Strategy, the appointment of the head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office, and the High Anti-Corruption Court also showed its effectiveness — in 2022, the court considered 49 cases, of which 37 were sentenced.

However, the organization noted that if the competition for the election of the head of the SAP had not been delayed, but had ended, as it should have, in 2021, when the name of the winner was already known, anti-corruption investigations would have intensified earlier. If the parliament had not delayed the adoption of the Anti-corruption strategy for two years, Ukraine would have received a clear action plan to combat corruption much earlier.

Recommendations of Transparency International for 2023, which will help reduce the level of corruption.

Algeria, Angola, Zambia, Mongolia, El Salvador and the Philippines also have 33 points. Bosnia and Herzegovina, Gambia, Indonesia, Malawi, Nepal, and Sierra Leone are one point ahead of Ukraine.

Among its neighbors, Ukraine is increasingly higher than Russia, which in 2022 lost one point and with 28 points ranks 137th in the list. In addition, Hungaryʼs points decreased again — 42 points (minus point, 77th place).

There are also changes in indicators among friends of Ukraine. Poland lost one point and is in 45th place with 55 points. Slovakia — 53 points (49th place), Romania — 46 points (63rd place) and Moldova — which added the most — three points, and now with 39 points are in 91st place, managed to improve their indicators over the year.