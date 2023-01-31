In Donetsk region, the SBU detained a member of the Ukrainian OPZZh party, who worked for Russian intelligence

The Security Service (SBU) exposed a deputy of the Siversk City Council from the banned OPZZH party, who worked for the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces (GRU).

This was reported in the press service of the SBU.

Since October 2022, the attacker has been collecting intelligence on the deployment of units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine in the Bakhmut district.

He also gave the occupiers the coordinates of local critical infrastructure facilities, in particular energy-generating enterprises, for launching missile strikes. And after Russian shelling, the agent recorded their consequences and prepared a "report" to correct repeated strikes.

SBU employees detained the traitor when he tried to pass classified information to the Russians.

According to the investigation, the deputy was recruited by representatives of Russian military intelligence through the chat of one of the pro-Kremlin Telegram channels. Anonymous messengers were used for communication. SBU investigators informed the deputy of Siversk city council about the suspicion. He will be detained.